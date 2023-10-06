Kaila Napolis in the 32nd SEA Games. PSC/File photo

Kaila Napolis added to the Philippines medal haul in the 19th Asian Games Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition by bagging a bronze on Friday in Hangzhou, China.

The Pinay outpointed United Arab Emirates' Hessa Alshamsi, 4-2, in the bronze medal match of the women's under 52 kilogram class.

Her victory brought the country's Asiad bronze medal count to 11.

Earlier, her teammate Margarita "Meggie" Ochoa won the Philippines' second gold medal by beating Abdulla Balqees of the UAE in the women's under-48kg Brazilian jiu-jitsu finals competition.

The victory was an improvement from Ochoa's bronze medal win in the previous Asiad.

Also set to compete on Friday is jiu-jitsu fighter Annie Ramirez who will battle it out in the gold medal match of the women's under 57kg.

