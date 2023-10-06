Asian Games: PH sepak takraw team books another bronze

The Philippine men’s sepak takraw team clinched another Asian Games medal after taking bronze in the men’s regu event in Hangzhou, China Friday.

The country’s delegates fell to the Malaysian team in the semifinals, 21-15, 21-11, to settle for bronze in the 19th Asian Games at the Jinhua Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The team is composed of Jason Huerte, Rheyjey Ortouste, Ronsited Cabayeron, Mark Joseph Gonzales, and Jom Lerry Rafael.

It was the country’s 12th bronze medal in the continental sporting event, improving the country’s medal tally to three golds, two silvers, and 12 bronzes, as of writing.

This is also the second bronze of the sepak takraw team after placing third in the men’s quadrant event.

They had a chance to advance to the finals but squandered a one-set lead and wound up losing to Indonesia, 21-15, 24-25, 17-21, in a 79-minute affair.

Earlier Friday, Annie Ramirez delivered the Philippines’ third Asiad gold after beating Galina Duvanova of Kazakhstan in the women’s -57kg in jiu-jitsu. She joined EJ Obiena and fellow jiu-jitsu athlete Meggie Ochoa as the gold medalists from the country.

