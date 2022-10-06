From St. Louis Chess Club Twitter account

Grandmaster Eugene Torre was officially inducted into the World Chess Hall of Fame at Union Station in Missouri on Wednesday (Manila time).

Asia's first grandmaster was one of the inductees in 2021, but the official ceremony only took place a year later.

"Chess has been an incredible blessing in my life, providing cherished memories and experiences that will remain with me forever," Torre said while accepting the award

He also gave props to fellow chesser, US-based GM Wesley So.

"I'm happy to mention that my countryman, Grandmaster Wesley is the first and reigning as the first Fischer random world champion," said Torre.

Torre, considered the trailblazer in Philippine chess, became the first Asian grandmaster in 1974 when he won the silver medal in the 21st Chess Olympiad in Nice, France at age 22.

He was considered the strongest chess player the Philippines produced during the 1980s and 1990s.

