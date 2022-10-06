The PVL Reinforced Conference will feature a video challenge system albeit delay in shipping. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) will finally have a video challenge system for the upcoming Reinforced Conference, league president Ricky Palou confirmed Wednesday.

According to Palou, the league ordered cameras for the video challenge several months ago but has yet received them.

“I don't know, for some reason, they're saying that the cameras are not ready but the order has been there. They promised to deliver it, and we're still waiting for it. But we will definitely have a video challenge," Palou said.

The cameras, which will come from Italy, will be shipped next Wednesday and will most likely arrive on October 25 – making it unavailable when the conference kicks off this Saturday, October 8, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

"Will it be delayed? Probably. It will most likely be a week or 10 days. The main (reason) was that there is a global shortage of semiconductors. Those semiconductors are on everything of course, all electronics, specifically the cameras. The equipment has been manufactured from different parts of the world but shipped from Italy so we have everything," Sports Vision marketing head Fred Fateh said.

"We have asked for it to be shipped the fastest route available. It's probably gonna be DHL. I anticipate it taking about three or four days to arrive, probably about three or four days to get it cleared from Customs but at any rate, we will have it," he added.

PLDT and United Auctioneers-Army will open the league festivities on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., while Akari will make its debut against back-to-back bronze medalist Cignal at 5:30 p.m.

Fans will be allowed to watch the games live although only those who have been vaccinated will be allowed to enter the contest venues.

The games will be rotated among four venues: Philsports Arena, Ynares Center in Antipolo, Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, and MOA Arena.

Palou said they have decided to allow clubs to bring in only one import as they recover from the economic effects of the pandemic.

