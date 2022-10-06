PBA: Oftana knows what TNT expects from him

Calvin Oftana is proving his worth in TNT. PBA Images

Calvin Oftana knows Talk 'N Text has a winning tradition, which is why he knows what is expected from him.

"Kailangan ko lang mag-fit in sa isang high caliber team na (tulad) ng TNT na mostly nasa finals. So I need to learn," said Oftana.

But his first game with the Texters didn't result in a victory as TNT sustained a tough 94-92 loss following the winning free throws of Paul Lee last Wednesday.

It was Oftana's foul that led Lee to the free throw line.

Despite that, he still enjoys the strong support system the team has. It was easy to move on.

"Approachable lahat. Tinuturuan nila ako para maka-adjust sa sistema namin," said Oftana, who finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds in his first game with TNT.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

RELATED VIDEO