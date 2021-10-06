Weightlifting: Jeaneth Hipolito clinches bronze in IWF youth tilt

From the PSC Facebook page

Fourteen-year-old Pinay weightlifter Jeaneth Hipolito bagged the bronze in the women’s snatch 40kg division of the 2021 IWF Youth World Championships in Saudi Arabia.

Hipolito made it to the top three after lifting 52 kilograms on her third try.

She also lifted 62kg in the clean and jerk for a total lift of 114kg. This landed her at fifth overall in the tournament.

Ezgi Kilic of Turkey topped the 40kg weight class, followed by Lawren Sofia Estrada Velez of Colombia who was tied with Darly Marely Canto Colli of Mexico for silver.

Five more Filipinos are set to compete in the tournament.

Adrian Cristobal will be competing in the men’s 61kg B division, while Albert Ian Delos Santos is in the men’s 61kg B.

Rosejean Ramos will be lifting in the women’s 45kg A, Christian Rodriguez in the men’s 67kg B, and Lovely Inan in the women’s 49kg A.

