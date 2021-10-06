PBA: Magnolia takes control with Game 2 win vs Meralco

Magnolia Hotshots made it two wins in a row against the Meralco Bolts to gain a 2-0 lead in their best-of-7 semifinal series in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday.

Paul Lee led the way as the Hotshots beat the Bolts, 92-78, at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Magnolia had to overhaul a 12-point deficit in the first half with Lee sparking a 15-0 run to gain a 38-36 halftime advantage.

The Hotshots also took advantage of the Bolts' off-night wherein Meralco had trouble gaining any offensive traction especially in the second half.

Making it even harder for the Bolts was the sudden exit of bigmen Raymond Almazan and Cliff Hodge in the third quarter.

Almazan injured his leg at the onset of the second half while Hodge was ejected for two technical fouls late in the third.

Lee finished with 28 points, while Ian Sangalang had 16 markers. Calvin Abueva added 11 points while helping the Hotshot dismantle the Bolts.

Chris Newsome led Meralco with 18 points.

Magnolia won Game 1, 88-79, to draw first blood against Meralco in their best-of-7 duel last Sunday.