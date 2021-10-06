Former volleyball player and coach Charo Soriano has filed her certificate of candidacy for a councilor post in her hometown Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province.

Soriano, who co-founder the Beach Volleyball Republic, said she decided to run in the May 2022 polls to contribute in uplifting the lives of Tuguegaraoeños.

“Sa panahon ngayon, madalas nating naririnig ang tanong na - ano ba ang ambag mo sa ating mundo?” she said.

“Naging tanong ko rin ito sa sarili ko. Kaya ngayong araw, ako po ay nagpasa ng aplikasyon bilang inyong Sangguniang Panlungsod dito sa ating mahal na Tuguegarao para makatulong, maki-isa, makinig, at maiangat pang lalo ang pamumuhay ng mga Tuguegaraoeños,” Soriano added.

Soriano played for the Ateneo Lady Eagles during her collegiate days. She later took the helm position after graduation for her alma mater and guided them to a V-League title in 2011.

She is also currently a board member of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

"It is truly such an honor to be part of the federation and to materialize our responsibility to make the dreams of the Filipino volleyball athletes come true," Soriano, the youngest member of the federation, said in a statement.

