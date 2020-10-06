UAAP: La Salle secures commitment of Batang Gilas standout Raven Cortez

La Salle-commit Raven Cortez during the FIBA Asia Under-16 Championships in 2018. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University (DLSU) continues to bolster its roster after securing the commitment of Raven Cortez, who played high school basketball for De La Salle Zobel and was a member of the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team.

In a statement posted by his agency, Cortez said he came to the decision to stay in La Salle after a meeting with team management as well as new head coach Derrick Pumaren.

"I have understood the responsibility of wearing the La Salle jersey since Grade 7, from its winning tradition, its culture and what it truly represents," said Cortez.

"Meeting the management and Coach Derick added to my excitement to continue my education and basketball career in DLSU," he added.

Cortez, who stands at 6-foot-7, played for Batang Gilas in the 2018 FIBA Asia Under-16 Championships in China, averaging 5.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Philippines placed fourth in that competition.

However, injuries prevented Cortez from building on his solid performance in the continental event. He sustained a knee injury in the U-16 tournament, and missed the entirety of the UAAP Season 82 boys' basketball competition as well.

Nonetheless, Cortez is expected to be another solid addition to Pumaren's loaded recruiting class, which also includes transferees Evan Nelle from San Beda University and Mark Nonoy and Deo Cuajao from University of Santo Tomas.

