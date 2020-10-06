Tennis: Alex Eala through to third round in Roland Garros

Alex Eala progressed to the third round of the French Open juniors tournament after a 6-1 5-7 6-4 triumph over Germany's Mara Guth, Monday in Paris, France.

The second-seeded Eala survived a scare at Roland Garros which saw her get broken five times in the second set by Guth.

But the 15-year-old held her nerve in the third, winning after two hours and 12 minutes.

She will play Spain's Leyre Romero Gormaz in the third round for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Eala earlier defeated Natalia Szabanin of Hungary in the first round, 6-4 6-1.

Eala is also set to compete in the doubles tournament with American partner Elvina Kalieva.