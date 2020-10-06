Pro sports regulator lays out further conditions before Calvin Abueva's PBA return

Calvin Abueva will be making his formal return to the PBA hardcourt as soon as he fulfills the remaining task set for him by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

"We are now processing his 3-day seminar on anger management and conduct of a professional athlete and gender-sensitivity seminar," GAB chairman Baham Mitra said at the online Senate budget hearing.

"After this 'yung drug test sa Clark. Pagka OK na iyon pwede nang ilift 'yung (ban sa) license niya."

Mitra said Abueva has already undergone the Professional Code of Conduct seminar.

The Phoenix Super LPG star has been suspended since June 2019 following a series of on-court incidents.

He is now with his team at the PBA bubble in Clark and has been included in the team's 14-man roster for the league restart.

Abueva is just waiting to get a go signal from the GAB.