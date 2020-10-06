Pinoy athletes can show 'sportsmanship through showmanship' in online kickboxing tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- The local kickboxing scene will return to action in the coming month through the Kickboxing Musical Forms National Championships, which the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP) is staging virtually.

Registration is ongoing via the SKP Facebook page, and athletes can send their videos to the organization from November 9-13. SKP will show the routines on November 28.

"We introduced this online musical forms so that certain individuals can also show their sportsmanship through showmanship," said Atty. Wharton Chan, SKP secretary-general, during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

There are two events: the hard style, which has music; and creative forms, which has none.

In both events, participants will stage an "imaginary fight" and showcase different techniques. The routine should be between one to three minutes.

There will be four divisions: the younger cadets for age 10-12, older cadets for age 13-15, the junior category for age 16-18, and the senior category for age 19-40.

For the participants in the hard style event, they will be judged on their fundamentals and balance, the degree of difficulty of their moves, their synchronization to the music, and their showmanship. In creative forms, synchronization will not be considered.

"Pwede po silang mamili kahit anong klase ng music, kahit hindi natin naiintindihan 'yung lengwahe, basta importante po, sumasabay po sa kanilang gagawin na kilos or galaw," said kickboxing coach Noriel Acquisio.

The winners will receive trophies courtesy of Chan, who also hinted that SKP president Sen. Francis Tolentino may also give more prizes.

"We are expecting a great volume of participants. Kasi unang-una, they can do it on their own, in their house, in their backyard, in their offices and gym," said Chan.

Registration for the event is until October 12 and teams can register via this link.

SKP has also released its guidelines and official invitation here. Among the rules is that participants are not allowed to edit the video that they will send to the organization.

Aside from their prizes, the winners of the competition will also merit consideration into the national kickboxing pool.

"Bibigyan po natin ng special recommendation 'yung mananalo po sa online musical forms," said Chan.