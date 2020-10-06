PBA: TNT-Alaska, Ginebra-NLEX to open 'bubble'

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA on Tuesday revealed its schedule for the 2020 All-Filipino Cup that will be held in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga.

After stopping games in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will finally resume on October 11, Sunday, with a double-header.

TNT Tropang GIGA and the Alaska Aces face off at 4 p.m. to officially resume the season, followed by the showdown between the NLEX Road Warriors and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings at 6:45 pm.

All games will be held at the Angeles University Foundation Gym, where teams have been practicing since last week in preparation for the league's restart.

The full schedule is as follows:

Games will be played daily, with the elimination round to wrap up on November 11.

The conference is expected to conclude by mid-December.

