PBA: Latecomers now allowed to enter Clark bubble

PBA players undergo entry protocol upon their arrival at the Quest Hotel in Clark, Pampanga. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- Players who arrive late to the PBA bubble will now be allowed to enter Clark, Pampanga, after the Board of Governors agreed to a rule change.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial initially said that players, coaches, staff and other personnel can only enter the bubble until 11:59 p.m. on October 10. After that, the bubble will be closed and no one is allowed in.

Deputy commissioner Eric Castro on Tuesday said the Board of Governors has amended this rule.

"Wala munang deadline tayo ngayon for all latecomers," he said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum. "So, it's open na pwedeng may pumasok na players or any member na nasa 25-man line-up, if ongoing ang league natin right now."

However, those inside the bubble are not allowed to re-enter should they decide to leave.

"Ang bawal lang talaga is bumalik. Once you get out, you cannot enter again," said Castro.

All 12 teams have arrived in Clark, with practices already in full swing at the Angeles University Foundation Gym. However, some squads are not yet complete.

Castro revealed that Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar are expected to arrive in Clark only on Wednesday.

"Sila ang last two players who will enter," he said.

Once they get there, they will have to go through the entry protocol that every other player followed upon their arrival. This includes getting tested for COVID-19 anew, and isolating for two days in their hotel rooms while waiting for their results.

If they return negative results, then they will be free to join the Gin Kings in training.

All latecomers to the bubble will follow this protocol, Castro stressed.

"Same thing with us -- the delegation will enter today and there will be two days na hotel quarantine. Once na we get our negative results, laya na po kami," he said.

