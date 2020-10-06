PBA: Kiefer Ravena expects big things from NLEX rookie Ayonayon

NLEX rookie Mike Ayonayon. Handout.

MANILA, Philippines -- Mike Ayonayon should make an immediate impact for the NLEX Road Warriors in their campaign in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, according to star point guard Kiefer Ravena.

The Road Warriors selected Ayonayon with the third pick in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, after a strong season for San Juan in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. He and Will McAloney, the 15th overall pick, will be NLEX's rookies for the season.

"Parang 'di naman rookie 'yung dalawang 'yun, very experienced na," Ravena said of the rookie duo during an appearance on "2OT."

While Ravena believes that both players will contribute to NLEX's campaign, he is especially bullish on Ayonayon as he is expected to see regular minutes in the absence of veteran Larry Fonacier.

Fonacier was among the most prominent players to opt out of the PBA's restart in Clark, Pampanga, citing family matters.

"Maglalaro na siya," said Ravena of Ayonayon in response to a fan.

"We expect big things from him especially with the absence of Larry and Cyrus (Baguio). They play the same position, and they'll get a lot of playing time," he added.

Ayonayon emerged as the Finals MVP in San Juan's run to the 2019 Datu Cup title. He led the Knights back to the North Division finals in the Lakan Cup as well, but the tournament was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it remains to be seen if Ayonayon can suit up for San Juan in the MPBL again, Ravena assured that he will be given his time to shine in NLEX. Indeed, Ravena said Ayonayon will not play like a rookie.

"He's not a rookie, to be honest, he's older than me. Matanda pa sa akin si Mike," he said.

"We expect big things from him. So, sa tanong mo, sobrang okay ang idol mo, mabait saka magaling," he added.

The Philippine Cup will resume on October 11 in Clark, after a six-month stoppage due to the global health crisis.