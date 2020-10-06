PBA delegation set to arrive in Clark bubble

Guests are medically assessed at Quest Hotel in Clark, Pampanga on Tuesday as the PBA prepares for the 2020 Philippine Cup, which will restart on October 11. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA delegation will arrive in two batches at the "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga Tuesday and on Wednesday, as the league inches ever closer to a highly-anticipated restart.

Deputy commissioner Eric Castro said Tuesday that 28 members of their delegation will arrive at the Quest Hotel today, to be followed by 14 other members -- including media -- on Wednesday.

"We'll be having our hotel quarantine so all the last-minute preparation will be done by October 9, October 10," said Castro.

The PBA personnel will prepare the game venue, the Angeles University Foundation (AUF) Gym, ahead of the resumption of games on October 11. They expect to work well into the night, as teams practice in the building's second and fourth floors all day long.

"We're hoping that we can do this habang walang nagpa-practice na teams. Kasi we don't want to be in the venue while the teams are practicing," Castro explained.

"We're looking at moving the equipment around 10 p.m., because our last practice is at 9:30. So from 10 p.m. up to 5 a.m., that's our window for us to ready all the equipment, including the TV crew," he added.

Castro reported that everything is going smoothly inside the bubble so far, with no player returning a positive result from their COVID-19 tests. Teams have been training daily at the AUF Gym, while also making use of the facilities in the hotel such as the gym and the swimming pool.

Players can also make use of the golf course in the Mimosa estate during Mondays, and game rooms are available to use at their leisure.

The biggest challenge had been the entry protocol, said Castro. This became more difficult because some players arrived separately from their teams. For instance, LA Tenorio and Japeth Aguilar of Barangay Ginebra are not expected to enter the bubble until Wednesday.

"The coordination, the testing, 'yung waiting period, siyempre lahat ng mga latecomers, they want to know right away 'yung mga results nila, for them to join practices," said Castro.

"Not just the players, siyempre 'yung coaches nito, managers nito. It's understandable, but again, hindi rin namin hawak sa office 'yung procedure, 'yung turnaround ng results," he added.

"Talagang wait and see lahat tayo. Even us, we'll go through that process."

