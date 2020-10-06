PBA: Calvin Abueva listed in Phoenix's bubble line-up

MANILA, Philippines -- Embattled forward Calvin Abueva will be eligible to play for the Phoenix Super LPG in the All-Filipino Cup -- provided that he completes all of the requirements given to him by the league.

Abueva was included in the Fuel Masters' 14-man roster for the resumption of the conference inside a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga.

According to the documents released by the PBA on Tuesday, Abueva is "eligible to play upon completion of requirements."

"The Beast" has been suspended since June 2019 following a series of on-court incidents, including run-ins with former Blackwater rookie Ray Parks and TNT import Terrence Jones.

The doors were kept open for his return, however, with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial mandating him to undergo counseling sessions, take a drug test, and do community service, among other requirements.

Last week, the Games and Amusements Board agreed to restore his professional license if he takes seminar on the conduct of professional athletes and undergoes a drug test as well. GAB chairman Baham Mitra revealed on Monday night that Abueva was already taking the seminar that they required of him.

On going: Calvin Abueva seminar with GAB on Code of Conduct of a Professional Player and Gender sensitivity issues pic.twitter.com/5WD1roTLmp — Abraham (@bahammitra) October 5, 2020

Marcial allowed Abueva to enter the Clark bubble and join Phoenix in its scrimmages at the Angeles University Foundation Gym.

It remains to be seen, however, if he will get the go-signal to play in time for the Fuel Masters' first game of the restart, which is set for Monday against the Meralco Bolts.

