MMA: Folayang returns to action in late October

MANILA, Philippines -- Former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard "Landslide" Folayang will return to action later this month in a ONE Championship fight card.

The venue for ONE: Inside the Matrix has yet to be announced, but ONE Championship chairman Chatri Sityodtong confirmed in a conference call Tuesday that Folayang will be fighting in the main card.

"I'll reveal one more fight on the card is Eduard Folayang versus Antonio Caruso from Australia," Sityodtong told reporters. "That will also be on the main card."

While he did not reveal any other names, Sityodtong also hinted that "a few Filipino fighters from Team Lakay" will also take part in the event.

ONE: Inside the Matrix will be the third international live event that the promotion will hold since its schedule was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

It will hold ONE: Reign of Dynasties on October 9 and ONE: Reign of Dynasties II on October 16.

For Folayang, this will be an opportunity for him to get back on the winning track.

The former two-time lightweight champion has lost three of his last four fights, having lost via submission to Shinya Aoki at ONE: A New Era in March 2019 to surrender the lightweight belt.

He followed it up with another submission defeat to Eddie Alvarez at ONE: Dawn of Heroes, before claiming a technical decision over Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu at ONE: Masters of Fate.

But in January 2020, he bowed to Pieter Buist in an upset.

Sityodtong has also announced that in the main event of ONE: Inside the Matrix, Aung La N Sang will defend the middleweight title against Reinier De Ridder.

Christian Lee will also be featured as he defends his ONE lightweight belt against Iuri Lapicus.