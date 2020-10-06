LOOK: Greg Slaughter back in Manila

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Ginebra center Greg Slaughter is back in Manila, after several months abroad which also saw him sign with a major basketball agency.

Slaughter announced in February that he was taking a break from basketball amid reported contractual issues with Ginebra, but it soon emerged that the big man was still training in the United States. In July, he signed with BeoBasket, the same agency that represents All-NBA center Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

On Tuesday, he revealed that he has returned to the Philippines -- just days before the PBA will resume its season in a bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Slaughter is not included in the Gin Kings' line-up for the restart, making it impossible for him to join the squad in the bubble. In August, Ginebra coach Tim Cone also said that the team and Slaughter remain "in limbo."

His arrival was quick to fuel rumors about his basketball future, however, and fans flooded his Instagram post with comments asking him to return to Ginebra or even play for Gilas Pilipinas.

Barangay Ginebra has yet to issue a statement regarding Slaughter's status with the franchise.

