2020 French Open: Alex Eala, doubles partner make early exit in girls’ event

Alex Eala and her American doubles partner Elina Kalieva failed to progress to the next round of the 2020 French Open girls doubles in Paris on Tuesday.

Eala and Kalieva bowed to the Italian tandem of Lisa Pigato and Eleonoa Alvisi 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 in the opening round.

Pigato and Eleonoa took the victory in the closely fought third set by winning the tiebreaker.

Prior to the defeat Eala made it through the third round of the juniors tournament after a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 beating of Germany's Mara Guth Monday.

She will play Spain's Leyre Romero Gormaz in the third round for a spot in the quarterfinals.