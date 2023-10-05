Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – De La Salle University (DLSU) head coach Topex Robinson is taking full responsibility for the Green Archers’ defeat at the hands of rival Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament Wednesday.

Robinson took all the blame in La Salle’s 72-77 defeat to Ateneo at the Mall of Asia Arena after the Green Archers lost steam in the pivotal payoff period.

The Green Spikers appeared to be cruising to the victory as they built a 54-45 separation down the stretch of the third quarter. However, Ateneo crawled back with Kai Ballungay leading the charge for the Blue Eagles.

Kevin Quiambao was able to equalize the match at 64, but Ateneo’s Mason Amos dropped two killer three-pointers in the final two minutes of the game to shut down La Salle.

“It was my fault. I was out-coached tonight. We move on,” Robinson told reporters.

According to him, his players played well all throughout the match but he committed wrong decisions along the way that put the team in difficult situations in the game.

“I made bad decisions down the line. I could have done better. I put these players in the situation to fail. Just like every loss, I'll take full responsibility for this loss. I want to make sure that after this, I'll put these guys in a better situation to win,” he revealed.

“It's part of taking ownership of this game. Everybody played well... Sabi ko nga sa kanila, let's not take the fun and joy out of this. What doesn't kill us will only make us stronger.”

He also acknowledged his bad temper in the first half that cost him a technical foul. La Salle got two more in the ensuing plays.

“For me, it was bad coaching. I didn't make the right adjustments. I didn't control my emotions. That's one of the learnings for me,” he continued.

But despite this, Robinson is confident that they will keep fighting through the season and use the Ateneo loss as a humbling experience moving forward.

“We're not gonna stay here. We just gonna keep falling forward. What's important for us is the opportunity to get back this coming Saturday. Those lessons that taught us this evening humble us... We're gonna bicker. We're gonna fight. We're gonna yell at each other. At the end of the day, we're gonna be together.”

La Salle (1-1) will next face the struggling University of Santo Tomas (0-2) on Saturday.