Junna Tsukii eyes redemption in Asian Games

Junna Tsukii of Philippines in action. Adi Weda, EPA-EFE/file

After a disappointing performance in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May, Junna Tsukii is hoping to redeem herself at a bigger stage -- the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

"It was disappointing and I hope I can forget all about it with a win (in the Asian Games)," the Filipino-Japanese karateka said.

Tsukii had absorbed a shock loss to Malaysian Shahmalarani Chandran in the women’s -50kg kumite in Cambodia.

She now banners the Philippine karate team in Hangzhou, which also includes kata specialist Sakura Alforte and Jamie Lim, who will fight in the women’s -61kg kumite.

Other members of the squad that will see action beginning Thursday are Arianne Isabel Brito (women’s -68kg), John Christian Lachica (men’s -60kg), Alwyn Batican (men’s -75kg), John Matthew Manantan (men’s -67kg) and Ivan Christopher Agustin (men’s -84kg).

Tsukii brought home the Philippines' lone medal in karate in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"We are hoping to improve on that finish. Hopefully, we get lucky this time," said Karate Pilipinas chief Ricky Lim.