Esports: PH MLBB dev't league to probe alleged game-fixing

MANILA -- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League (MDL) organizers are currently investigating allegations of game-fixing incidents involving its teams.

In a statement, MDL Philippines said it was reaching out to involved parties as it investigates the incidents.

"The league will investigate this issue and reach out to those involved. We also encourage individuals or teams with evidence to come forward and share their findings with the league," it said, stressing that the league does not take match-fixing lightly.

"We seek to uphold professionalism and we will not condone any activities that will compromise the integrity of our tournament," MDL Philippines said.

The statement comes after MPL legend Setsuna "AkoSiDogie" Ignacio decried alleged match-fixing in the league.

Dogie nor the league elaborated on which teams are involved, however.

MDL Philippines is the development league equivalent to MPL Philippines, the country's professional Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament.