Sakura Alforte captured the bronze medal in women’s karate after beating Chinese Taipei’s Hui Hsuan Chien at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Thursday.

Alforte narrowly escaped Chien in the bronze medal match of women's individual kata with 41.90 points, just 0.6 points ahead of her opponent in the Games.

The Pinay athlete delivered the 13th medal of the Philippines in the quadrennial event – and the second podium finish for the day.

Earlier, national team veteran Meggie Ochoa surprised the Philippines with a golden performance in jiu-jitsu for the country’s second gold medal in the competition.

As of writing, the Philippines has already collected two gold, a silver, and 10 bronze finishes.

The country still awaits the gold medal matches of boxer Eumir Marcial later Thursday and Gilas Pilipinas on Friday.