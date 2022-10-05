Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez. PVL Media

Alyssa Valdez is glad to be joining Creamline again in the import-flavored Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Valdez was afflicted with dengue and had to sit out the Cool Smashers' participation in the AVC Cup for Women and Asean Grand Prix in Thailand.

Now that she's fully healed and there's a tournament coming up, she is looking forward to be swapping spikes again.

“I’m just really grateful to be back on the court with these girls… Our coaching staff has been doing a really good job so I can catch up," said the former Ateneo Lady Eagle during PVL's press conference on Wednesday.

"I’m excited to contribute in any way I can this coming conference. It’s good to be back.”

Valdez added she hopes her teammates will bring in the skills they picked up from tournaments they participated abroad.

She said the experience and the added maturity should help them when they play against other clubs with guest players.

"It's going to be a battle for sure kasi may mga reinforcement," said Valdez.

"Lalo na yung mga girls who played in international leagues twice, the experience we got there hopefully they bring in the coming Reinforced Conference. I hope they show how they matured as athletes."

Valdez also likes their chances with their import, Turkish spiker Yeliz Basa.

"Our import brings so much energy in the team, positive energy to feel really positive in what we do. Iyon ang ipinapakita niya. Very fun and light to be with but very competitive," she said.