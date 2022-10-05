The UST Tigresses are still unbeaten in UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) rode a hot start to overpower De La Salle University, 71-57, and improve to 2-0 in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Wednesday.

The Tigresses raced to a 23-11 start after the opening quarter to take control of the game. The Lady Archers recovered in the ensuing frames, but could not dig themselves out of the hole.

Eka Soriano was unstoppable for UST, firing 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting to go along with seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals. Nikki Villasin added 13 points as the Tigresses shot nearly 32% from the field.

They scored 24 points off La Salle's 32 turnovers, and won despite having a 60-47 disadvantage in rebounding.

La Salle got 12 points each from Charmine Torres and Fina Niantcho Tchuido, with the latter also grabbing 19 rebounds. However, the Lady Archers left plenty of points on the table by going 20-of-34 from the free throw line.

The Lady Archers dropped to 1-1 in the tournament.

