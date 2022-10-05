The UP women's basketball team defeated Adamson for the first time since Season 78. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of the Philippines (UP) recovered from a demoralizing loss by outlasting Adamson University, 64-56, in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament on Wednesday afternoon at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Maroons were coming off a season-opening loss to De La Salle University last weekend but put together a better effort against the Lady Falcons.

This was UP's first win against Adamson since Season 78, when Bea Daez and company put together a four-game winning streak.

Moreover, UP ended a seven-game skid since Season 82.

"May mga breaks of the game lang na napunta sa 'min, and we're lucky down the stretch. There's a lot to improve, but I'll take any win at this point in time," said Maroons' head coach Paul Ramos. "It was not a dominating win, but it was a win that we know we can win again in the coming games."

With Adamson hot on their tails, Christie Bariquit drilled a top-of-the-key trey to extend UP's lead to seven at 53-46 with 6:29 left in the game.

Cris Padilla answered back with a triple of her own and then split her free throws to keep the Lady Falcons in the game, 50-55, with 4:09 remaining in the game.

Buckets from Shanina Tapawan and Maian Domingo, however, extended the Maroons' lead back to nine, 59-51, before Rhea Sanchez sank a dagger triple with 2:07 left, virtually sealing the win for UP with 2:07 still in the game clock.

Kaye Pesquera paced UP with 15 points on 50 percent shooting, to go with five rebounds, while Sanchez ended with 11 markers on a 3-of-5 clip from behind-the-arc including the dagger trey in the stretch.

Dindy Medina was solid for the Lady Falcons with 15 points, four rebounds, and one assist. Rose Ann Dampios ended with 11 markers, two assists, and one board.

The scores:

UP 64 - Pesquera 15, Sanchez 11, Bariquit 9, Maw 8, Vingno 6, Domingo 4, Tapawan 4, Lozada 3, Jimenez 2, Larrosa 2, Gonzales 0, Rivera 0, Lara 0.

Adamson 56 - Medina 15, Dampios 11, Flor 8, Adeshina 7, Padilla 6, Ornopia 4, Alaba 3, Catulong 2, Etang 0, Meniano 0, Agojo 0, Tano 0, Dumelod 0, De La Cruz 0, Carcallas 0, Alaba 0.

Quarterscores: 20-11, 28-25, 46-43, 64-56.