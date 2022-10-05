UAAP: UE hungrier than ever after ending losing streak

The UE Red Warriors won for the first time in three years. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.



MANILA, Philippines -- Winning their first game since 2019 has only made the University of the East (UE) Red Warriors hungry for more success, with their head coach emphasizing that they have yet to truly prove themselves.

The Red Warriors ended a 15-game slump on Wednesday by holding on for a 76-66 win against Far Eastern University, with Kyle Paranada firing 25 points in the win.

"I think ang bottom line nga doon, 'yung heart. We just came from a loss in our first game, but I told the boys na it's only the first game. Maybe it's opening jitters for us," UE head coach Jack Santiago said afterward.

"Ang bottom line dito, 'yung system namin. Yeah, it's a test of character na from 21 points, nag-down by eight. My boys didn't give up. So I'm very happy doon sa performance ng mga bata," he added.

UE saw what was once a 21-point lead dwindle to eight in the fourth quarter, but Paranada was there to hit big shots in crunch time and restore order for the Red Warriors. This was their first win since October 30, 2019, when they outlasted National University (NU), 79-77m in their final game of Season 82.

It was a much-needed win for the Red Warriors, who lost all 14 of their games in Season 84 and fell short against NU to open their Season 85 campaign.

"Kung makikita niyo 'yung reaksyon ng mga bata sa labas, akala niyo nag-champion na kami. Nagpa-picture lahat doon," said Santiago.

But he also stressed that finally experiencing a victory should only make the Red Warriors eager for more success.

"We haven't proven anything yet. It's only one game," Santiago pointed out. "This only one game. So, wala, nothing to celebrate yet."

Paranada said the win should give them the momentum they need for the rest of the season, starting with a date against Adamson University in the weekend.

"It feels really good, for our first win in two seasons," said the guard, who made nine of 17 shots including five three-pointers. "It's just gonna give us momentum for the next games. The past is the past, we can't do nothing about the past. So we just think about the future."

The game also marked UE's first win over FEU since Season 81, when they snatched a 90-65 triumph behind a 25-point, 9-rebound outing from Alvin Pasaol.

