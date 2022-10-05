UAAP: FEU women grab first win, trounce UE

Kyla Go of FEU takes a jump shot against UE in their UAAP Season 85 game. UAAP Media.



MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University (FEU) bounced back in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, turning to its defense to defeat neighbor University of the East (UE), 62-50, Wednesday at the UST's Quadricentennial Pavillion in Espana, Manila.

Leading the way for the Lady Tamaraws in their first win this season were rookies Kyla Go of Jesus is Lord Colleges Foundation and Angel Obien of Linao National High School.

Go got 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Obien added 13 points.

"Sobrang saya po kasi siyempre rookie at ngayon lang ako nakaranas ng UAAP. Nung natalo kami sa Ateneo, mas gusto namin mag-bounce back kaya ginawa namin lahat ng sinabi ng coaches para manalo," Go recalled about the heartbreaking 67-64 loss FEU absorbed against Ateneo de Manila University last Sunday.

Despite lacking the ceiling the Lady Warriors have, FEU turned to its defense, gaining a 54-32 lead heading into the final frame.

"Nagkalaban din naman sila nung summer league. Alam namin noon pa lang na sa height wala talaga, depensa lang talaga," said Lady Tamaraws head coach Bert Flores.

"Kami ng UE, late kami nag-prepare, tryouts pa lang kami ng June. Puro minions 'tong mga 'to kaya sabi ko depensa lang. May talent sila kaya kailangan namin dumepensa. Sabi ko nga tatlong paliguan, lamang kami," the outspoken tactician continued.

The Lady Warriors could not muster a late-game rally, only cutting the lead to nine points, 58-49, after a Joyce Terrinal basket with a minute left in the game.

Danica Pacia also impressed for the Lady Tamaraws, finishing with eight points and eight rebounds.

With the win, FEU evened its slate to 1-1 while dropping UE to 0-2.

Malienne Kamba Kone led UE with 17 points and 19 rebounds. Pauline Anastacio added 13 points but committed seven turnovers.

FEU looks to make it two in a row when it faces University of the Philippines on Saturday at the Araneta Coliseum. UE, meanwhile, faces Adamson University on the same day.

The scores:

FEU 62 - Go 14, Obien 13, Lopez 8, Pacia 8, Taguiam 7, Jumuad 7, Mendaros 3, Cunanan 2, Paras 0, Salvani 0, Delos Santos 0, Aquino 0, Gaebroso 0, Calinawan 0.

UE 50 - Kone 17, Anastacio 13, Caraig 6, Terrinal 4, Delig 3, Paule 2, Ordas 2, Nama 1, Lorena 0, Sajol 0, Tinio 0, Dela Rosa 0, Gervacio 0.

Quarterscores: 17-12, 34-24, 54-32, 62-50.