Ateneo guard Forthsky Padrigao looks to make a play against the NU Bulldogs. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN news.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles cruised to a second straight win in UAAP Season 85 after defeating National University, 77-60, on Wednesday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Blue Eagles broke the game open in the third quarter, where they out-scored NU 22-15 to take complete control of the contest.