PBA: TNT faces Magnolia minus suspended Erram

TNT center Poy Erram (7). PBA Media Bureau.

TNT Tropang GIGA will kick off its PBA Commissioner's Cup campaign against surging Magnolia Chicken Timplados on Wednesday.

But TNT will have to play minus Poy Erram who will be out serving a one-game suspension for his infraction during Game 7 of the Philippine Cup finals against San Miguel Beer.

He was given a flagrant foul penalty two after hitting San Miguel center Moala Tautuaa on the head. He was ejected from the game, hastening TNT's downfall against eventual champions Beermen.

Reyes will be banking on UNLV product Cameron Oliver to offset the impressive game of Magnolia's Serbian reinforcement Nick Rakocevic.

Oliver played games with the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks during his NBA tour.

He averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds during his stint with the Rockets. With the Hawks, he normed 11.5 points and 3.0 rebounds.

Rakocevic, meanwhile, led the Hotshots past Terrafirma with a 45-point, 25-rebound performance. He followed this up with a 21-point, 25-rebound effort during their victory over Converge.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.