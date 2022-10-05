Blackwater fought from 15 points down to steal the game from San Miguel Beer, 109-106, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen was up 104-106 when Baser Amer knocked down a booming three with 32 seconds to go.

Mike Ayonayon then scored a defensive gem and went straight to the hoop to finish San Miguel.

Cameron Krutwig had a triple-double of 20 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Amer had 16 markers, while Troy Rosario added 13.

