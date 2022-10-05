NCAA: Letran regains winning ways, holds on vs. Baste

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending NCAA champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran returned to the win column after fending off San Sebastian College, 77-69, on Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Five players scored in double-digits for the Knights as they ended a slim two-game losing skid and improved to 4-3 in the Season 98 seniors' basketball tournament.

King Caralipio led the way with 13 points, while Louie Sangalang and Rafael Go each had 11 markers. The Knights led by as much as 18 points in the game but saw their lead dwindle to three, 70-67, with under two minutes left.

But Sangalang hit a crucial layup, and the Knights forced key stops against the Golden Stags before Kurty Reyson nailed a booming triple off a Fran Yu pass with 20.9 seconds left.

The three-pointer -- only Reyson's second field goal of the game -- gave Letran a 75-67 lead and ended the Stags' hopes of making a comeback.

Raymart Escobido had 18 points, while Romel Calahat scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Stags. San Sebastian dropped to 2-4 in the competition; they have now lost three consecutive games.

