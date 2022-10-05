NCAA: CSB sends Mapua to 8th straight loss

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) piled on the woes of Mapua University on Wednesday, pulling away for a 73-64 win in NCAA Season 98 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers used a 24-13 third quarter to take control of the ball game, before Miguel Oczon and JC Cullar hit crucial three-pointers in the fourth to ensure that CSB will hold on for the win.

This is the third straight win for the Blazers, who improved to an NCAA-best 6-1. Meanwhile, Mapua fell to 0-8, as the Cardinals continue to struggle in Season 98 following a run to the finals in the previous season.

Leading the way for CSB was Miguel Corteza, who had 17 points. Oczon finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Ladis Lepalam had his best game of the season so far with 10 points and five rebounds.

Oczon's three-pointer with 4:42 left pushed the CSB lead to double-digits, 62-51, and Cullar drilled a triple of his own with 4:08 left for his first and only field goal of the game that made it 65-53.

The Cardinals faded from there.

Adrian Nocum scored 15 points and Warren Bonifacio had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Mapua.

The scores:

CSB 73 -- Corteza 17, Oczon 14, Lepalam 10, Gozum 8, Sangco 8, Nayve 6, Carlos 4, Cullar 3, Pasturan 3, Marcos 0, Flores 0.

MAPUA 64 -- Nocum 15, Bonifacio 14, Gamboa 11, Salenga 7, Lacap 6, Pido 5, Garcia 4, Hernandez 2, Soriano 0, Agustin 0, Parinas 0.

Quarters: 18-11, 29-29, 53-42, 73-64.

Related video: