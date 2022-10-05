Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo shares a high five with Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto after winning a game against Blacklist International during their MPL Season 10 clash, October 1. Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA -- Defending MPL Philippines champions RSG Philippines will face Onic Philippines, while Bren Esports and Omega Esports will duke it out in round 1 of the Season 10 playoffs from October 20-23 at the Blue Leaf Cosmpolitan in Quezon City.

As the first- and third-seeded teams at the end of the regular season, Blacklist International and RSG Philippines were given the power to choose which teams will be facing each other in the first round of the playoffs, starting October 20 at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

Teams in round 1 of the playoffs face the threat of getting eliminated if they lose, while winners will get a twice-to-beat cushion coming into the upper bracket semifinals where they will face either Blacklist International and Echo Philippines.

Top-seeded Blacklist, and second-seeded Echo will have a playoff cushion by securing slots in the upper bracket semifinals, the second round of the tournament from 1 p.m.

All playoff games will be held in best-of-fives, except the grand finals, which will be a best-of-7 series. The finalists will represent the country in the M4 world championships to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia in January.

Based on the schedule, inductees to the league's first Hall of Fame will be announced on the day of the Grand Finals on October 23.