MMA: Miado seeks to extend streak vs dangerous Aussie

Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado looks to continue his winning ways in his return to the ONE Championship Circle, but it won’t come easy.

Standing in his way is the dangerous multi-sport knockout artist “Mini-T” Danial Williams in a three-round strawweight bout at ONE Fight Night 3 set on October 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The fight has been brewing for months after Williams challenged the Marrok Force MMA standout in one of his post-fight press interviews, and now he’ll get his wish.

“Guys like Jeremy Miado excite me,” Williams said in an earlier interview.

“I just like his style. I’m here to put on a show for the fans. The fans want to see action. I’m here to put on a show for the fans, and Miado is going to be the guy who’s going to give it to me.”

Miado has won three straight bouts, including back-to-back impressive finishes over Miao Li Tao where he pulverized the Chinese man with a flying knee in their first meeting, and followed it up with a standing KO win in their second faceoff.

His last match left a lot to be desired as it ended with an injury to compatriot Lito Adiwang. But a win is still a win for Miado and another one here could see him move back to the strawweight rankings.

Williams is also on a three-fight winning streak in mixed martial arts. His latest outing was an impressive one -- flattening Zelang Zhaxi with a right cross to keep his winning ways.

An impressive win for Miado would definitely be huge for his stock as he becomes the first Filipino to compete in a Prime Video card that will air live on US primetime.

The duo would join a stacked card headlined by the battle between two KO artists -- ONE bantamweight world champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker and Fabrico “Wonder Boy” Andrade.

RELATED VIDEO