Volleyball: Rebisco faces Choco Mucho in Thailand

Philippine teams Rebisco and Choco Mucho will figure in a head-to-head clash in the 21st Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship at the Nakhon Ratchasima’s Terminal 21 competition hall in Thailand for the privilege of chalking up a first win.

Never mind if it’s going to be a battle of winless squads. But Rebisco and Choco Mucho were fielded to test their progress under a national team program of a reinvigorated national volleyball federation.

“It’s the national team program’s first test, maybe it’s not yet the acid test, but the players’ overall performance in the tournament will show that we are starting on the right foot,” said Ramon “Tats” Suzara, president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.

Despite their struggle in the Club Championship, their performance gauged the needs for the national team program to progress.

“These are birth pains and baby steps,” Suzara said. “Because of the lockdowns that are going on for some 19 months now, these ladies haven’t had a single, serious international exposure.”

“But we’ll get there.”

Rebisco and Choco Mucho will clash at 1:30 p.m. (Manila time) on Wednesday, with the loser falling to seventh and last place in the seven-team championship and the winner getting to face Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu in the battle for fifth and sixth places on Thursday.

Power hitters Kalei Mau and Mylene Paat have been working hard for Choco Mucho, but a set still escapes the team of coach Odjie Mamon.

Blocking was also Choco Mucho’s main arsenal with middles Ria Meneses and Dell Palomata taking turns in defending the net.

Dawn Macandili, touted as one of Asia’s best liberos, has what it takes on defense, while setter Deanna Wong has made an impact in her international debut.

Rising stars Ivy Lacsina, Faith Nisperos, Mhicaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, setter Kamille Cal, liberos Jennifer Nierva and Berndette Pepito are having their moments in their senior team debut for Rebisco.

Despite missing the opener due to health and safety protocols, skipper Aby Maraño and Eya Laure, who were part of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games team, as well as Dindin Santiago-Manabat provided leadership for Brazilian coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito’s side.

