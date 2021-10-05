PBA: TNT needs A game against San Miguel, says Pogoy

Roger Pogoy led TNT with 23 points in Game 1 against San Miguel. PBA Media Bureau.

TNT Tropang GIGA will need another massive effort in order to have a chance against San Miguel Beer in Game 2 of their semis series, according to Roger Pogoy, the hero of their Game 1 triumph last Sunday.

Pogoy scored a team-high 23 points and made the crucial defensive stop against Marcio Lassiter in the final seconds to preserve the Tropang GIGA's 89-88 victory over the Beermen to give them a 1-0 lead in their best-of-7 series in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

In a post-game interview, Pogoy minced no words on how difficult the game was for them.

"Sa totoo lang, sobrang hirap talaga. Kailangan namin, A game talaga namin," said the swingman. "Pinaka the best na game namin, kung gusto naming talunin 'yung San Miguel. Sobrang hirap talaga."

San Miguel was the lone team to beat TNT in the elimination round, with the Beermen routing the Tropang GIGA, 83-67.

In Game 1 of the semis, SMB quickly erased a five-point lead in the final 90 seconds and were down by just a point 36 seconds after a CJ Perez layup. But Pogoy did enough to bother Lassiter in their final possession, with Poy Erram coming over to provide the help defense. A triple attempt by Perez misfired at the buzzer.

Pogoy later said they were simply following the instructions of TNT coach Chot Reyes, who stressed to the team that they needed to at least give themselves a chance to win the game.

"Atake lang ng kami ng atake, tira kong libre, ganoon palagi ang sinasabi ni Coach Chot," said Pogoy.

"Minsan nga daw, sabi ni Coach Chot, kahit 'yung A game namin, matatalo pa rin kami, kahit binigay namin 'yung A game namin. At least, binigyan namin ng chance 'yung sarili namin," he added.

Reyes gave his team an "A for effort" in Game 1 but like Pogoy, he knows it will take much more if they hope to eliminate San Miguel and advance to the finals of the Philippine Cup for the second straight year.

"Certainly, a lot more to improve on," said Reyes. "I think we could shoot better."

"But in the end, it starts with the effort eh. Because playing with a lot of effort gives us a chance. And like Roger said, even if we give our best effort, hindi pa rin sure 'yun, kasi sa lakas ng kalaban," he added.

"Ang sure lang, if we don't give our best effort, wala kaming chance, 'di ba. So 'yun lang ang focus namin. Let's just give our best effort, and we'll see what happens."

Game 2 of the TNT-SMB series is on Wednesday, 3 p.m., at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.