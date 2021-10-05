James Yap not yet retiring despite launching political career

James Yap plans to play for one more year in the PBA. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Rain or Shine guard James Yap is not yet planning on hanging up his shoes, even after officially filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday for a seat in the council of San Juan City's first district.

Yap is running under the ticket of incumbent Mayor Francis Zamora, who is seeking re-election. Former professional players Don Allado and Paul Artadi are also part of Zamora's line-up for city councilors, as well as former basketball players Ervic Vijandre and Macky Mathay.

This will be Yap's first foray into politics, having made his name as a superstar in the PBA where he has won seven championships and two Most Valuable Player trophies.

"Nagpaalam ako sa PBA kung puwede ako tumakbo, sa management ng Rain or Shine. Sinabi naman nila, puwede," said Yap. "Ano raw plano ko, kung magre-retire na ba ako?"

"Ang sabi ko naman, pwede bang kung papalarin ako, habang councilor ako sa San Juan, pwede ba akong maglaro sa PBA? Ang sabi naman nila pwede raw," he added.

"Siguro one more year sa PBA," Yap also said.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed to ABS-CBN News that Yap sought clearance from the league and his mother club if he could run for public office. According to Marcial, nothing in the PBA bylaws bar Yap from doing so.

"Parang si Coach Yeng (Guiao), 'di ba," said Marcial of the NLEX coach who has held several positions in local government and was elected as congressman in 2013.

"Suportado natin (si James), suportado ng team niya, suportado ng PBA. I wish him all the luck, sana maging konsehal nga siya at makatulong," the commissioner added.

Yap, 39, plans to focus on sports programs for the youth should he win a council seat.

"Gusto kong makapagbigay ng inspirasyon sa mga bata, especially sa mga gustong maging athlete. Dahil ‘yung karanasan ko bilang isang atleta, sa tagal ko sa PBA, baka makapag-share ako sa kanila," said Yap.

"Kasi kailangan din talaga ng guidance. Sa experience ko kasi, kung walang nag-guide sa akin, baka hindi ko marating kung nasaan ako ngayon," he added.

"Wala naman talagang experience. Pero 'yung experience ko bilang isang public figure, 'yung may lalapit sa 'yo na humihingi ng tulong, tinutulungan din naman natin, kahit wala tayo dito ngayon. Ito na 'yung chance ko na makatulong ng tapat, kumbaga naka-focus ka rin talaga sa pagtulong," said Yap.

Marcial is optimistic that despite Yap's lack of political experience, his journey as a basketball player will be of great help to him, should he be successful.

"Madami na tayong basketball player na naging politiko eh. Si Senator (Sonny) Jaworski, si Mayor Zamora, 'yan nga, ang dami pang iba na naging konsehal, 'yung iba naging vice mayor," he noted.

"So, makakatulong 'yan kasi one, sa interaction mo with your teammates, interaction mo with the fans. Nakikita mo rin eh, makikita mo 'yung mga nagagawa din natin na mga CSR, andoon din sila. Malaking bagay 'yun, at makikita mo naman talaga kung ano eh, 'yung saloobin nila na makakatulong," he added.