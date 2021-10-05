Rey Evangelista together with fellow former Purefoods stars Jerry Codinera and Alvin Patrimonio during the retirement of their basketball jerseys in this 2014 file photo. Mark Cristino, ABS-CBN News

Retired PBA player Rey Evangelista will join the growing list of former athletes plunging into the world of politics.

The four-time PBA champion, who spent all of his playing years with Purefoods, will be running for councilor in Ormoc City under the ticket of incumbent mayor and actor Richard Gomez.

"I'm am running for city councilor this coming elections under the Ormoc Development team under Mayor Richard who is running for congressman and his wife Cong. Lucy (Torres-Gomez) who is running for mayor this time," Evangelista told Noli Eala in Power and Play.

The five-time PBA All Star retired from professional basketball in 2008 and spent three years serving as deputy coach under Purefoods.

He later returned to Ormoc, set up his own business and became involved in non-government organizations.

"Kahit naman wala pa 'ko sa politics involved na rin ako talaga sa service na rin sa NGOs, being a member of the Lions as president for three years. Naging president din ako sa Ormoc City Chamber of Commerce at naging city sports commissioner din," said Evangelista.

"Iniisip ko if I go to a higher position and public office I can do more, being a city councilor. Maraming magagawa at malawak at maraming matutulungan."

Evangelista admitted he will be banking on his popularity as a former PBA player, which meant that more people will listen to his political platform.

"I think malaking bagay, plus factor ang being a player na masasabi mong taga-PBA ka at national team player. Lalo na sa hometown mo, kilala ka nila at makikinig sila sa iyo," said Evangelista.

He is set to file his certificate of candidacy together with the Gomez couple on Friday.

