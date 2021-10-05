Dondon Hontiveros compares politics to basketball

Retired PBA player and Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros

Retired PBA player and Cebu City councilor Dondon Hontiveros said that being a politician is very different from playing hoops.

For one, he said politics can be very stressful.

"At the end of the day 'yung basketball tapos na e. Pag-uwi mo, wala na," he said in an interview on Noli Eala's Power and Play.

"(Sa politics, even if) you have the purest of intentions, sometimes parang sa iba may mali pa rin, 'yung iba hindi na-appreciate (ang ginagawa mo)."

Hontiveros first played for the Cebu Gems in the now defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association before moving to the PBA. There he played for Tanduay, San Miguel and Alaska before spending his last playing years with San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ABL.

He retired from pro basketball in 2018 before getting elected as a Cebu City councilor in 2019 under Barug PDP Laban party.

Hontiveros said there are things that he learned in basketball which became useful in politics. One of them is being prepared.

"Like preparing for a session. I remember when I found out I was presiding the next day, I had to review the rules of procedure. Aral dito, aral doon. If hindi mo nabasa in advance for sure going to that session you presiding mangangapa ka talaga," he said.

"Parang sa PBA the same thing, mangangapa ka rin how to play with your team mates, play against the opposing team, learning the game plan."

Hontiveros said he is currently conferring with his party mates regarding his political plans for the 2022 elections.

But he assured that athletes like him are capable to contribute in politics.

"As long as we show our intention that we want to help and serve, if given a chance the three years given to us, gagawin namin kung anong kaya namin," he said.

"We always make sure na we stay true to our vision, stay idealistic and make a difference in our community."