Choco Mucho, Rebisco in high spirits ahead of AVC club showdown

Team Choco Mucho will face off against Team Rebisco in an all-Filipino showdown. Photo courtesy of Eddy Phongphakthana, Asian Volleyball Confederation.



One Philippine club will get its first victory in the 2021 Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, when Team Choco Mucho and Team Rebisco face off in the classification phase on Wednesday.

Both clubs have yet to win a match at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, although the youthful Team Rebisco side had a breakthrough Set 2 win before losing in four to Saipa Tehran in the group phase.

They dropped to the classification phase after Rebisco was swept by Nakhon Ratchasima QminC in the quarterfinals, while Choco Mucho gave a gallant effort before bowing in straight sets to Supreme Chonburi.

The winner of Wednesday's match-up will advance to play Kazakhstan club Zhetysu in the battle for fifth place. The loser, meanwhile, finishes last in the seven-team tournament.

"I am really excited for the next match, because it's against a team that we're familiar with and has a similar system with us," said Choco Mucho's Mylene Paat, who had 14 points in their loss to Supreme Chonburi.

Paat and Fil-Am spiker Kalei Mau have been the consistent contributors for Choco Mucho, and against Supreme Chonburi on Monday, they recovered from a flat start to give the Thai club a scare.

The veteran Thai team was more poised down the stretch, however.

"We really tried to push ourselves to win this match and avoid facing Rebisco, but then we really fell short," said Paat.

Team Rebisco, for its part, couldn't sustain its second set effort against Saipa in the group round, and faltered against powerhouse Nakhon Ratchasima QminC also on Monday.

Brazilian consultant Jorge Edson Souza de Brito, who is calling the shots for Team Rebisco, was pleased with the improvement shown by the Filipinas even as they lost another match.

"Even when they didn't play well in the first set, they picked their game up in the second and third set," he said. "This is really important … inside the match, you are always going for improvement."

"For sure, we will be really preparing for the next match and do our best always," he added.

Opening serve is at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

