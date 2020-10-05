Wilson, Parker lead All-WNBA First Team

Connecticut Sun forward Beatrice Mompremier (1) reaches in for the ball against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second quarter at the FELD Entertainment complex. Reinhold Matay, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

Las Vegas forward A'ja Wilson, the 2020 WNBA Most Valuable Player, was unanimously selected to the 2020 All-WNBA First Team, the league announced.

She is joined by WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks as the other unanimous selection, as they were named on all 47 ballots by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

This is Wilson's debut on the All-WNBA team, while Parker, a two-time WNBA MVP, is making her sixth appearance on the first team and ninth overall.

Joining Wilson and Parker on the All-WNBA First Team are: Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale.

This marks the third All-WNBA selection and second First Team nod for Stewart. Vandersloot, a four-time All-WNBA pick who also was named to the First Team in 2019, is the only player to be selected to the All-WNBA Team in each of the last two seasons. Ogunbowale is an All-WNBA Team selection for the first time.

The 2020 All-WNBA Second Team consists of Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner, Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and Washington Mystics forward-center Myisha Hines-Allen.

Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, extends her record for the most All-WNBA Team selections to 14.

Diggins-Smith is an All-WNBA choice for the fourth time and Bonner for the second time. Collier and Hines-Allen are making their All-WNBA Team debuts.

In honor of their accomplishments, each member of the All-WNBA First Team will receive $10,300 and each member of the Second Team will receive $5,150.