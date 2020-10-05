WATCH: Heat get on the board in NBA Finals

The Miami Heat bench react after a play against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter of game three of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. The Miami Heat won 115-104. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Behind a sensational performance from Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat got on the board in the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Heat weathered the absence of Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic to pull off a 115-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, cutting the series deficit to 2-1.

Another loss would have put the Heat on the brink of elimination, as no team has ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Miami played with a sense of urgency right from the opening tip, while the Lakers endured a sloppy start and committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter alone.

It was Butler who put the finishing touches on the win, and he ended up with 40 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds.

LeBron James had 25 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but he also committed eight turnovers -- including two traveling violations in the fourth quarter.

Anthony Davis was held to just 15 points after being saddled with foul trouble all game long.

Miami's defense kept the Lakers in check, allowing them to make just 43% of their shots. They also turned the Lakers' 20 turnovers into 17 points, and packed in 52 points in the paint.

The Heat shot 51.2% from the field in the game.

They will try to tie the series at two games apiece on Wednesday's Game 4.