Seattle routs Las Vegas, on brink of WNBA title

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) attempts a shot during game two of the 2020 WNBA Finals at IMG Academy. Mary Holt, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Seattle Storm are one win away from the 2020 WNBA championship after a comfortable 104-91 triumph over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2, Sunday at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Five players scored in double-digits, with former MVP Breanna Stewart leading the way with 22 points in Seattle's win.

Alysha Clark (21), Natasha Howard (21), and Jordin Canada (10) also reached double-digits. The team's talismanic point guard, Sue Bird, put up 16 points, 10 assists, and two steals.

Now with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, the Storm are one win away from their first WNBA title since 2018, when they defeated the Washington Mystics.

It was a comprehensive victory for the Storm, who led by as much as 18 points and tallied 33 assists -- a WNBA Finals record.

The Storm set the tone of the game by taking a 31-24 lead in the opening frame. The Aces made their run in the third quarter, when reigning MVP A'ja Wilson and Angel McCoughtry anchored their charge that allowed Las Vegas to tie the game at 48.

McCoughtry gave the Aces a 55-52 lead with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter, and they were down just three points, 69-66, with 2:33 to go.

But the Storm ended the period on an 8-0 blast, with Stewart's jumper putting them up 75-68 heading into the final quarter.

Seattle dominated the fourth, with Bird's triple making it 101-82 with under three minutes to play.

Wilson led the Aces with 20 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, while McCoughtry scored 17 points.