PH wrestling team opens gym doors to boxers, other national athletes

Wrestling Association of the Philippines president Alvin Aguilar. Josh Albelda, ABS-CBN Sports file photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Members of the Philippine boxing team and other combat sports are welcome to train at the gym of the Philippine wrestling team in Parañaque, according to the head of the Wrestling Association of the Philippines.

Alvin Aguilar, the head of the association, confirmed in an interview on Radyo Pilipinas that he has offered their gym in Sucat to the national team boxers who need a place to train ahead of next year's Olympic qualifying tournament.

[EMBED on 'Radyo Pilipinas': https://www.facebook.com/140127369343912/videos/376954233469040]

With the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and the PhilSports Arena being used as quarantine facilities, national teams are in search of other venues to train once they receive approval from the government.

"Si boxing (Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines) already asked if they could (use) it as well," Aguilar said. "Sabi ko naman, basta makatulong, go. Basta kasya, go."

The gym features a wrestling ring and a cage, which can be converted into a boxing ring, according to Aguilar. Athletes can also sleep in the gym, and there are boarding houses nearby where they can stay.

At the moment, the association is just waiting for the go-signal of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) before they can resume training inside the facility. Once they get the green light, Aguilar said they will open their doors to other national teams.

"I talked to Sir Ed (Picson of ABAP)," he said. "If they need space, they are always welcome. I'm a very big fan of boxing as well, so I'd love to be able to help in any way."

"It's a combat sports gym, so… if they think they can use it, then go ahead. Kailangan this time, we should all help each other," he added.

National team athletes have been making do with virtual training sessions and individual conditioning exercises, as they have yet to receive approval to resume training with their teammates. This is in contrast to professional sports, which have been given the green light to resume since August.

Aguilar admits that this is a concern, especially for athletes who are still looking to qualify for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

"Ang important ngayon, magtulong-tulong muna tayo. Kasi Olympics ang pinaghahandaan natin," he stressed. "That's the highest form of competition and hanggang ngayon 'di pa rin tayo nakakapag-ensayo ng mabuti."