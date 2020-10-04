LIVE BLOG: LA Lakers vs Miami Heat (2020 NBA Finals, Game 3)

Can Anthony Davis and the Lakers continue their dominance over Jimmy Butler and the Heat? Kim Klement, USA Today Sports/Reuters

The Los Angeles Lakers try to take an unassailable lead in the 2020 NBA Finals when they face the Miami Heat in Game 3 on Monday (Manila time).

Their odds of doing that looked good after the Heat announced that All-Star big man Bam Adebayo and starting point guard Goran Dragic were ruled out.

Tipoff is set at 7:30 a.m.

Adebayo is sidelined by a neck strain and Dragic has a torn plantar fascia in his left foot -- both suffered in the Heat's Game 1 loss to the Lakers on Thursday.

Both missed Game 2 on Saturday, when Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 65 points in a 124-114 victory.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said before Game 2 that both players were eager to return to action.

"They are warriors and are continuing to try to lobby, but they just need rest, recovery, and treatment and that's the only course of action right now," Spoelstra said.

Star forward Jimmy Butler said after Game 2 that Dragic and Adebayo were lobbying to play "every second before the game" but added that the pair's teammates backed the decision to keep them sidelined. -- With a report from Agence France-Presse