Chooks 3x3 receives go-signal for bubble in Calamba, Laguna

The court at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna, where the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 season will be held. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 has finally received the green light to proceed with its 2020 season.

The Presidents Cup= will begin on October 21 at the Inspire Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Monday gave the league a provisional license to hold its first professional season from October 16-31.

"We are grateful to the Inter-Agency Task Force composed of the Games and Amusements Board, Department of Health, and Philippine Sports Commission for giving us the clearance to hold our bubble," said league owner Ronald Mascariñas.

"All of us are excited to get the ball rolling for our season," he added.

All 12 teams will have their final practice in UP Epsilon Chi Center in Quezon City from October 5-7. For the next two days, everyone entering the bubble will undergo RT-PCR testing.

From October 8-13, everyone who will enter the bubble will quarantine at home. Another series of RT-PCR testing will be done before entering Inspire Academy from October 14-15.

Teams can begin practicing at the Laguna facility on October 16-18.

A preseason tournament will be held on October 19 before the league begins its first leg on October 21.

Three more legs will be played on October 23, 25, and 27. The grand finals, which has P1 million at stake, takes place on October 30.

Everyone in the bubble will leave the venue on October 31 and will undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

Mascariñas said the sacrifice of entering the bubble will be worth it, as he believes bringing sports back will give joy back to the Filipino fans.

"Everyone is affected by this pandemic and in our small way, we aim to give hope through the sport of 3x3 basketball," he said.

Teams competing in the FIBA 3x3-endorsed tournament are Zamboanga Chooks-to-Go, Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod-Masters Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Porac Big Boss Cement MSC, Bicol 3×3 Pro, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, Saranggani Marlins, Pagadian City Rocky Sports, and Petra Cement.

Zamboanga is composed of national team pool players Joshua Munzon, Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, and Santi Santillan.

"We are doing this to help our national team stay competitive before the Olympic qualifying tournament next year. They will later on give glory to this country," said Mascariñas.