UAAP: UP women overwhelm UE for 2nd straight win

The UP Fighting Maroons in action against the UE Lady Warriors in the the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, October 4, 2023 at the Adamson Gym in San Marcelino, Manila. UAAP Media

MANILA -- University of the Philippines cruised past University of the East, 66-48, for their second straight win in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Adamson Gym in San Marcelino, Manila.

The Fighting Maroons improved to 2-0 in the tournament, building on their 92-61 rout of Adamson University on opening day.

"A win is a win. I'm still glad that we won and that we were able to learn more about ourselves. We know we can still do better," said UP head coach Paul Ramos, who believes his team has more to show despite picking up two dominant victories.

UP was on point on both ends right from the get-go, racing to a 10-2 lead and only limiting UE to just four points on 2-of-16 shooting from the field in the first 10 minutes of action to lead 19-4.

The Fighting Maroons never let up, leading by as much as 21 points multiple times in the contest.

"UE played really well and we respect them," Ramos stressed.

Marielle Vingno and Christie Bariquit led the way for the Fighting Maroons with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Marian Domingo and Favour Onoh added eight apiece with the latter also contributing 12 rebounds.

The Fighting Maroons will face their biggest test on Sunday when they take on defending champion National University. They will have prized freshman Louna Ozar -- coming off a stint with the Gilas Pilipinas Women in the Asian Games -- for the clash at 11 a.m. at UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

"Come Sunday against NU, we are hoping for the best that all we have practiced on, we will be able to execute against them," said Ramos. "As we speak, Louna is arriving. We are hoping that she can adjust by Sunday and settle down."

UE, who dropped to 0-2, welcomed head coach Ai Lebornio back. Lebornio, who served as an assistant coach for Gilas Women, arrived from China early this week.

No Lady Warrior reached double-figures in the contest with Paulina Anastacio and Dianne Pedregosa leading the way with seven points each.

The Scores:

UP 66 - Vingno 13, Bariquit 12, Domingo 8, Onoh 8, Pesquera 7, Tapawan 6, Godez 5, Maw 4, Sanchez 3, Lozada 0, Jimenez 0, Quinoqunio 0, Sauz 0.

UE 48 - Anastacio 7, Pedregosa 7, Ruiz 6, Dela Rosa 6, Paule 6, Burgos 5, Kone 5, Ronquillo 4, Lorena 2, Delig 0, Del Carmen 0.

Quarterscores: 19-4, 33-20, 51-36, 66-48