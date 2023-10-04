UAAP: UP weathers UE threat to go 2-0

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons survived a second-half surge by the University of the East (UE) to remain unscathed in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

The Fighting Maroons saw their huge lead in the first half dissipate, albeit momentarily, before flaunting a shooting display in the payoff period to eke out an 84-69 victory over the Red Warriors at the Mall of Asia Wednesday.

Eleven UP players contributed in the scoring department as the team improved its record to 2-0, while pushing UE to a 1-1 slate.

Full story to follow.

